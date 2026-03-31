Sustainability swap set for April 2 in DeKalb

Adults will be able to trade in lightly used clothing and swap houseplants during a monthly sustainability swap at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free swap will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to bring freshly washed adult-sized clothing. The clothes can be dropped off at the library’s reference desk. Houseplants of all kinds will be accepted. Participants should bring pots they are willing to part with. Plants do not need to be dropped off in advance. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.