DeKalb Women’s Club to meet April 3

Brad Hoey of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau. (Photo provided by Brad Hoey)

The next DeKalb Women’s Club’s meeting will feature a program led by DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau interim sales and marketing director Brad Hoey.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. April 3 in the Oak Crest Retirement Center’s pub area, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Attendees can enter the pub area through door 26.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com.