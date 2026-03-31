Art of Giving to feature DeKalb, Sycamore High School student art at KVAL

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in April at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 2 at the gallery. The league will present awards honoring DeKalb and Sycamore high school students as part of its “Art of Giving” program. The students were selected by instructors in recognition of their artwork.

Art piece created by artist Frankie Benson (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The league will install its next art rotation April 6. The rotation features various art pieces including sculptures, paintings, photography and mixed-media installations. The artwork will be displayed for upcoming exhibitions and sales. The rotation also will include the featured artists of the month for April Frankie Benson and Linda Thornton Peterson

Art piece created by artist Linda Peterson (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

KVAL will participate in Sycamore’s “Taste of Spring” event April 9. The event includes wine, appetizers and art created by local artists. Attendees who register also may win a gift basket. To register, visit Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore. Tickets are available to buy. For information or to buy tickets, visit discoversycamore.com/events/taste-of-spring.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11 at the Gallery on State.

The league will offer a wood burning class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 at the gallery. Participants can learn about wood burning fundamentals. Supplies will be provided. The class costs $40. Registration is required. To register, visit kval-nfp.org, the league’s Facebook page or the Gallery on State.

Art piece created by artist Linda Peterson (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

KVAL is participating in the annual Give DeKalb County May 7. The league will raise funds to support its “Art of Giving” program. Donations can made from midnight to noon May 7 online at givedekalbcounty.org/organizations/kval-nfp-kishwaukee-valley-art-league or be sent via the mail from April 23 through May 7. Donation forms are available at the gallery.

The league’s 55th annual Northern Illinois Art show will be held June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. For information, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.