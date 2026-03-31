Addi Rodriguez scores three times to power Sycamore soccer: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Belvidere 0: At Sycamore, Addi Rodriguez scored three times to power the Spartans (1-3).

Izzie Segreti added a goal and two assists. Marin Gautcher scored twice for Sycamore and Lizzie Goff and Cortni Kruizenga added goals.

Prep softball

Sycamore 11, Sterling 4: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz and Addison Armstrong homered for the Spartans (3-1) in a game continued from Thursday.

Callie Countryman, Riley Schuller, Armstrong and Lantz had two hits each, with Schuller, Lantz and Armstrong driving home three runs each. Countryman, Armstrong and Faith Heil each scored twice.

Bella Jacobs struck out 10 and walked three in six innings for the win. She allowed four runs, two earned, and two hits.

Kaneland 3, Winfield (WV) 2: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Addison Coulter drove home Riley Cooper with what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.

Brynn Woods had two hits for the Knights (2-1) and pitched four innings for the win. She allowed two runs, one earned, and two hits. She struck out seven and walked three. Cooper pitched three shutout innings of two-hit relief, striking out two and walking none.

Newark 17, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: At Hinckley, Leeann Brewer had three hits for the Royals (0-4) in the loss.

Charli O’Donnell, Kathryn Shea and Cailyn Mrowczynski had two hits each.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 9, Lake Park 6 (5): At Panama City Beach, Florida, the Knights scored seven runs in the fifth to secure the win despite just four hits.

Kaneland drew nine walks and benefited from nine Lancer errors. Aiden Ysalas scored twice. Matthew Warner and Colton Ludwig had two RBIs each.

Kaneland 10, West Point 6: At Panama City Beach, Florida, Aiden Whildin had three hits, three RBIs and two runs in the win.

Carter Grabowski and Caleb Cornell each had two hits and scored twice, while Kanon Baxley had two hits and scored three times.

Jack Frey pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs, two earned, and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Amboy 11, Indian Creek 0: At Amboy, Dominik Nelson had the only Indian Creek hit.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 6, Belvidere 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans were nearly perfect in the nonconference sweep.

Luke Curtis, Matthew Calligan and Graham Willrett each won 10-0 at singles. Easton Schuld and James Eich along with Jack Peterson and James McConkie were 10-o winners at doubles. Ben Bradac and Sean Wilder picked up a 10-1 win at No. 3 doubles.