DeKalb’s Braylen Anderson wins 200 at indoor championships: Friday’s, Saturday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Boys and girls track and field

Illinois Indoor Championships: At Gately Center in Chicago, DeKalb senior Braylen Anderson won the 200-meter dash in Class 3A on Saturday, finishing in 21.17 seconds, the second-fastest time in Illinois indoor history.

Sophomore Drake Gay took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 6.65 meters. Senior Ricai Nellums also had a Top 10 finish in the triple jump, clearing 13.29 meters.

Illinois Top Times: At the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Sycamore junior Will Rosenow was second with a toss of 17.1 meters in the long jump in Class 2A.

Freshman Chloe Shere was third in the 400 with a time of 59.77. Anna Anderson, Layla Janisch, Shere and Kula – all freshmen except for the senior Janisch – took seventh in the 4x800 in 10:12.55.

Kaneland junior Gavin Smith was eighth in the 800 in 1:59.42 while sophomore Carson Kaiser was fourth in the 3,200 in 9:07.47. Griffin Seaton was sixth in the triple jump (13.3), and Delainey Baran was second in the pole vault (3.5).

In Class 1A, Indian Creek junior Parker Murry took third with a leap of 1.93 meters in the high jump. Hinckley-Big Rock senior Alex Casanas was ninth in the 400 in 52.85.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 0, Glenbard North 0 (7): At Jacksonville, Hunter Kriese allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four in 5⅓ innings as the teams tied.

DeKalb (4-0-1) had two hits in the game. Caden Smith pitched 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, walking one and allowing three hits.

DeKalb 11, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Jacksonville, Breydon Martin homered and drove in two runs in the Barbs’ win.

Smith pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs, both unearned, and no hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Cole Latimer was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, passing 100 runs scored for his career. Aaron Rhodes and Benny Probst had two hits each.

Blake Ides and JT Cravatta had two hits each for the Cogs (3-4). Cravatta scored twice, and Ides drove in two runs.

Genoa-Kingston 17, East Dubuque 6 (6): At Jacksonville, Ides got the win while Owen Zaccard pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Cogs.

Jack Peterson had three hits, three runs and two RBIs, while Ides had two hits and drove in three runs. Zaccard had two hits and scored twice, JT Cravatta had four RBIs and two runs, Jacob Rutowski had two hits and Charlie Wagner scored twice.

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 12, Jacksonville 8: At Jacksonville, Kaylee Luepkes went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run in the win for the Cogs (3-4).

Luepkes scored three times and drove in four runs. Karly Stojan had two hits and scored twice. Ari Rich scored twice, and Kailey Haberkamp had two hits.

Kennedy Smith allowed one earned run and four hits in 4⅓ innings to pick up the win. She struck out five and walked none.

Leyden 9, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Jacksonville, Lily Stiles, Lizzy Davis, Rich and Emma Kuschel, and Haberkamp each had two of the Cogs’ 15 hits in the loss.

Friday’s results

Prep baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 30, Ashton-Franklin-Center 7 (4): Colton Sargent had three hits and drove in seven runs as the Royals (1-3) exploded for 15 runs in the fourth inning to secure their first win of the year.

Skyler Janeski had two hits, three walks, three RBIs and scored four times. Jacob Orin and Travis Herrmann each had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Marshall Ledbetter and James Dano each had two RBIs and scored four times despite no hits. Luke Badal had one hit, two walks, two RBIs and three runs, while Austin Roops had a hit, an RBI and scored four times. DJ Hansen had two hits, four RBIs and three runs.

Rockridge 5, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Jacksonville, Cody Cravatta and Zach Young homered in the loss.

Jack Peterson had three hits while Cravatta and Young had two RBIs each. Colton McDowell took the loss, allowing five runs, two earned, in six innings. He allowed eight hits, two walks and struck out one.

Seymour 6, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Jacksonville, Everett Amen struck out four and walked none while allowing one hit in 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, but the Cogs managed just five hits in the loss.

West Carroll 18, Hiawatha 3 (4): At West Carroll, Colby Wylde had the only hit for the Hawks (0-1), a double, in the loss.

Prep softball

Prairie Central 10, Genoa-Kingston 8: At Jacksonville, Prairie Central scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure the comeback win.

Luepkes had two hits and drove in two runs. Stojan scored twice for the Cogs.

Somonauk 8, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Jacksonville, the Cogs had runners at first and second with no one out in the bottom of the seventh, but three strikeouts in a row ended the game.

Kuschel homered and drove in two runs in her 2-for-3 performance. Rich added two hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Davis had three hits and three runs.

Somonauk 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4): At Hinckley, the Royals (0-3) were no-hit in the loss.