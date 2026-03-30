DeKalb library to host open mic event for Trans Day of Visibility

The DeKalb Public Library will hold an open mic event for adults and teens to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility (OPEN MIC)

The DeKalb Public Library will hold an open mic event for adults and teenagers to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility.

The free event will be held at 7 p.m. March 31 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees are invited to perform various types of art mediums. The art mediums may include poetry, stories, painting or songs. Due to limited performance time slots, the event is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information or to perform, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.