Daily Chronicle 2026 Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Sycamore's Isaiah Feuerbach (20) takes a shot while being defended by Mendota's Oliver Munoz (13) during a game in December at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Daily Chronicle 2026 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Kaneland

All-area first team

Jeffrey Hassan, jr., F, Kaneland

With Hassan on the varsity team the last three years, the Knights have gone 94-9, most recently taking third in Class 3A after a 36-1 season. The 6-foot-9 Hassan averaged 12.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 67% from the floor. He was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Second-Team All-State selection and an all-conference pick in the Interstate 8.

Marshall Ledbetter, jr. F, Hinckley-Big Rock

An honorable mention all-state pick, Ledbetter averaged 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in helping the Royals win a regional in back-to-back years, something they haven’t done since 2000-01. He led the team in scoring and rebounding in helping them win the Little 10 Conference’s regular season title.

Isaac Willis, jr., PF, Indian Creek

The Timberwolves made their first supersectional since 2020, losing to eventual state champ Marshall, and the 6-foot-5 Willis was a big part of that, averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He also had 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game and was an all-conference selection in the Little 10.

Isaiah Feuerbach, sr., G, Sycamore

The Spartans went 27-6, the most wins in a season in 94 years and won a regional for the second straight year. Feuerbach led the charge on both ends, averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals. His 590 points were the fourth most in school history and his 98 steals were a school record. He was an IBCA third-team all-state selection and first-team I-8.

Marcus Johnson, sr., G, Sycamore

In his first year with the Spartans after transferring from Genoa-Kingston, the sharpshooter averaged 17 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game in earning first-team I-8 and third-team all-state. His 547 points were the sixth most in a season in team history.

Second team

Luke Badal, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock

Parker Murry, jr., F, Indian Creek

Myles Newman, sr., G, DeKalb

Connor Kimme, sr., G, Kaneland

Logan Schrader, sr., G, Indian Creek

Third team

Aidan Cooper, sr., PF/C, Hiawatha

Derrion Straughter, sr., F, DeKalb

Jack Peterson, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston

Jalen Carter, sr., G, Kaneland

Xander Lewis, jr., G, Sycamore

Honorable mention: Jacob Orin, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock; Jackson Davenport, jr., G, Hiawatha; Josiah Mitchell, sr., F, Sycamore; Payton Hueber, sr., C, Indian Creek; Cooper Rissman, sr., G, Indian Creek; Aaron Ziga, so., G, DeKalb; Evan Frieders, sr., G/F, Kaneland