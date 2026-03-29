William Miller family subject of next lecture in Ellwood House Museum series

The historic Miller/Ellwood Cabin in DeKalb County. (Photo provided by Ellwood House Museum)

The April Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore Series will feature a program about the William Miller family.

The free program will begin at noon April 2 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Retired DeKalb County Forest Preservation District natural resources manager Al Roloff will discuss the family’s history, the construction of the family’s cabin and the cabin’s experiences for nearly two centuries. Attendees also can view the cabin’s artifacts and tools.

Al Roloff of the DeKalb County Forest Preservation District (Photo provided by Ellwood House Museum)

Roloff was a DeKalb County Forest Preservation District volunteer in the 1990s and worked as the district’s first natural resources manager. He retired from the forest preservation district in 2018.

“The Miller/Ellwood Cabin: A DeKalb County Historical Treasure” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Museum and Ellwood House Museum.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund and an Illinois Arts Council grant.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.