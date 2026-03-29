Some newcomers to DeKalb No Kings protest say Iran war, oil prices reason they’re rallying: ‘That’s not right’

Protesters line Sycamore Road in front of Hopkins Park in DeKalb Saturday, March 28, 2026, during a No Kings march and rally against the federal actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

A married couple was enjoying Frosties from their car Saturday afternoon from the parking lot of a DeKalb Wendy’s when an estimated thousand people passed them by while taking part in a No Kings protest.

Gerardo Garcia, 67, paused while opening the driver’s side door to his car and opted to stand outside, with a Frosty in hand, to watch as the protestors marched down Sycamore Road.

He heard hundreds chant: “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” and saw dozens carry signs that admonished President Donald Trump, his administration, and the policies carried out under his second term.

“To me it is the right thing,” said Garcia, a 47-year resident of DeKalb, when asked what he thought of the marchers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Hundreds of protesters march north Saturday, March 28, 2026, on Sycamore Road in DeKalb during a No Kings march and rally against the federal actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

Saturday’s crowd sizes in DeKalb rivaled the largest seen in years, likely since at least the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Hundreds marched from Clinton Rosette Middle School to Hopkins Park, joining millions across the nation Saturday expected to rally against federal policies such as Trump’s stance on immigration, women’s rights, rising prices at the pump and the war in Iran.

Elaine Cozort, 76, of DeKalb, was among the hundreds who marched past Garcia. She said it was the first No Kings protest she’s participated in.

“The thing that really tipped it for me was when Trump was signing 100-dollar bills because he wants his signature on the money now,” Cozort said.

She said her knowledge of the Roman Empire, which minted coins with emperors’ faces on them, spurred her involvement.

“I have this picture of Roman coins from two thousand years ago, and what was embossed on all of the Roman coins?” Cozort said. “That just kind of hit me, I was like ‘What is Trump trying to do?’”

Among those who participated in the No Kings protest for the first time on Saturday was Ted Strack, a former Sycamore Park District Commissioner who left the role in 2015 after 18 years.

He said he “felt the need to represent” his family after his parents, who are in their 90s, participated in a previous No Kings rally.

Strack, 64, said he wants Congress to do something about the actions of the Trump administration.

“I think our country is going in a bad direction and the person in the White House is leading it all, and he’s taking us down a very scary path,” Strack said. “We’ve just got to stand up and say it’s unacceptable and hope that Congress gets their act together and starts pushing back.”

Glenn Runkle, 37, of DeKalb, rode a bicycle pulling a fake fuel pump on a trailer as a part of his protest. He said he believes the war with Iran is making oil companies more profitable.

“My main focus is the war, the damage that’s being done on our behalf to people overseas,” Runkle said. “To me, we have issues here, and that’s up to us to take care of. But when we start causing harm to other countries all over the world, whether it’s financial or lives, that’s not right.”

Tom Burski, 75, participated in his third No Kings protest on Saturday. He said he attends because he believes in democracy.

“I believe we should have a government that represents all people, citizens and non-citizens,” Burski said. “The cruelty that’s been shown to our immigrants is just so disheartening. That’s the main thing, I think our government should be better than that.”

Terri Garcia, 65, who’s married to Gerardo Garcia and was also eating a Frosty, watched the marchers from the Wendy’s parking lot alongside her husband.

She saw signs that read “War crimes don’t hide sex crimes,” “Tyranny requires fear,” “No blood for oil, release the Epstein files,” and more.

She said she opposes many of the actions and polices made by Trump and his administration.

“[Trump] started the war, he’s - they’re abusing the immigrant people,” Terri Garcia said. “I don’t think he’s doing anything to help any of us, and all the rich people, all the rich people got all the breaks, and he didn’t – he ain’t done nothing for me."

Seeing the protestors gave her optimism, however.

“It’s amazing that they feel the same way I feel,” Terri Garcia said. “I think it’s a good thing, and more people have to vote.”