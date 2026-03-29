New scholarship fund honors former DeKalb police officer

A new scholarship is honoring the memory of longtime DeKalb police officer Jim Rhoades, and will support DeKalb High School graduates pursuing careers in law enforcement.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Jim Rhoades Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund, meant to support local graduates and forward Jim’s legacy of service, dedication, and community involvement, according to a news release.

Jim Rhoades family (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

“We are honored to partner with the Rhoades family in creating this permanently endowed Fund that will benefit DeKalb Barb graduates for generations to come,” Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said in a news release.

The scholarship fund was established by Jim’s wife, Sharon Rhoades, and daughters Kristina Walter and Melissa Beck to honor his lifelong service to the DeKalb community and the pride he held in both the DeKalb Police Department and DeKalb High School.

Rhoades served the city of DeKalb in law enforcement for 53 years, making him the longest-serving employee in the history of the DeKalb Police Department, according to the release.

A 1968 graduate of DeKalb High School, Rhoades was active in football, basketball, and baseball, earning most valuable player honors in football his senior year. One of Rhoades’ highlights was being a member of the basketball team that went ‘Down State in ‘68!’, winning fourth place in the State Tournament. He later attended Northern Illinois University on a football scholarship and worked part-time as a dispatcher for NIU’s police department, where his interest in law enforcement first took shape.

Rhoades joined the DeKalb Police Department in 1971, serving as a patrol officer for 13 years before being promoted to detective. After retiring in 2002, he returned days later as a part-time community service officer and evidence room technician, continuing to serve until health challenges prevented him from working.

DeKalb Police Department chief David Byrd (left) honoring Jim Rhoades for 50 years of service (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

When asked about his career, Rhoades said, “I like solving crime.”

“When Jim was ill, our family talked about creating a scholarship in his name, and he was truly honored by the idea,” Sharon Rhoades said in the release. “Jim was excited to help students begin their own careers in law enforcement, just as he followed his dream many years ago.”

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Jim Rhoades Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For more information or to learn how to establish a charitable fund in memory of a loved one, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.