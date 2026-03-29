DeKalb County History Center’s Smithsonian exhibit closes April 4

The DeKalb County History Center's “Food: Gathering Around the Table” will be closing April 4 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center recently announced that it will close its “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The exhibit will close April 4.

The exhibit explores how menus, recipes, etiquette and ceremonies were shaped by the country’s Native and immigrant experience, changing ingredients availability and food preparation technology innovation history. The “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit received an Award of Excellence from the Illinois Association of Museums.

The history center was one of five organizations selected to participate in a Smithsonian Museum project. The project examines culture, ethnicity, class, landscape and traditional food and flavors in DeKalb County and nationally. The exhibit framework was provided by the museum and established with historical images, art, artifacts, video clips and oral histories by the DeKalb County History Center and history partners.

“The DeKalb County History Center was honored to be part of this project. As we regularly tell our visitors, all history is local history. This exhibit shares DeKalb County’s history as it compares to the national experience. For example, visitors enjoyed the hands-on cookbook collection; the memories from local festivals including Corn Fest, Pumpkin Fest, and Greek Fest; as well as reminiscing about local restaurants that provided unique cultural food experiences,” DeKalb County History Center’s Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release.

“We also were thrilled to work with over 15 community partners to share more food related stories throughout the county,” Donahoe said in the news release.

The history center’s next “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit is set to open May 30. The exhibit will be part of the DeKalb County History Center’s Campus Expansion Grand Opening Celebration and the United States of America’s 250th anniversary.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.