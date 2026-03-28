DeKalb Community Cleat Closet accepting cleat donations

The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet is accepting new and gently used cleat donations (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue )

The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet will partner with the DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy and DeKalb County United to accept items for its upcoming cleat distribution.

The donations will be accepted through April 3.

Gently used and new cleats will be accepted. Donations can be dropped-off at various Sycamore and DeKalb locations.

Drop-off locations include:

DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb

Sycamore Park District, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore

Culver’s, 1200 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

Kunes Chrysler, 1825 DeKalb Ave., Suite A, Sycamore

Heartland Bank, 205 S. Fourth St., DeKalb

The cleat distribution is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road. The shoes will be distributed first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit dkcunited.com, email DKCU.ccc@gmail.com or visit the DeKalb Community Cleat Closet’s social media pages.

The DeKalb Community Cleat Closet is accepting new and gently used cleat donations (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue )