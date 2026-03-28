DeKalb church plans Easter Egg Hunt for March 29

Grace Free Lutheran Church will partner with Thrivent to host an Easter Egg Hunt for community members to celebrate the Easter holiday.

The free event will begin at 2 p.m. March 29 at Lions Park, 700 W. Taylor St., DeKalb.

Participants will be able to search for over 900 Easter eggs. Attendees also can receive Thrivent T-shirts while supplies last. The shirts will be available in youth and adults sizes.

An Easter Sunday worship service will be at 10 a.m. April 5 at the church, 1121 S. First St., DeKalb. The service is available online and in person. A continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m