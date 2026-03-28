Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb church plans Easter Egg Hunt for March 29

Easter eggs

Easter eggs (PiTchaya Pong/iStock)

By Kate Santillan

Grace Free Lutheran Church will partner with Thrivent to host an Easter Egg Hunt for community members to celebrate the Easter holiday.

The free event will begin at 2 p.m. March 29 at Lions Park, 700 W. Taylor St., DeKalb.

Participants will be able to search for over 900 Easter eggs. Attendees also can receive Thrivent T-shirts while supplies last. The shirts will be available in youth and adults sizes.

An Easter Sunday worship service will be at 10 a.m. April 5 at the church, 1121 S. First St., DeKalb. The service is available online and in person. A continental breakfast will be served at 9 a.m

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDeKalb