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Medicare workshop returns March 28 in DeKalb

A UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card.

Seniors and adults can learn about available Medicare insurance options during two workshops at the DeKalb Public Library (AP photo/Jenny Kane)

By Kate Santillan

Seniors and adults can learn about available Medicare insurance options during the second of two workshops at the DeKalb Public Library this month.

The final workshop begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts and how to make the right choice. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

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