Super Mario Galaxy Celebration set for March 27 in Sycamore

Families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade can attend a Super Mario Galaxy Celebration at the Sycamore Public Library to celebrate “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

The free event will be held at 4 p.m. March 27 at the library’s youth services department, 103 E. State St.

The event includes Mario-themed activities and creative stations. Supplies will be provided. No registration is required.

“Mario has been part of many families’ childhoods for generations,” Sycamore Public Library assistant director Jill Carter said in a news release. “With the excitement surrounding the new movie, we thought it would be fun to bring that energy into the library and create a space where kids and families can celebrate together.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext. 413.