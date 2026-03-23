State Rep. Amy Briel’s mobile office hours begin March 26 in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa (shown here in Ottawa on July 30, 2025), will hold weekly mobile office hours beginning in DeKalb this month to discuss issues and meet with community members. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, will hold weekly mobile office hours beginning in DeKalb this month to discuss issues and meet with community members.

The mobile office pop-ups will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, March 26 through April 16, in the DeKalb Public Library’s Adult Group Study Room No. 1, 309 Oak St.

Briel will discuss issues, provide state budget updates and connect constituents with state resources. No registration is required.

“For neighbors who can’t make it over to our Ottawa district office regularly, this is a perfect opportunity to stop by and say hello to the team, who can assist with any questions regarding legislation, state budget updates or with state services like small-biz grants, Medicaid assistance, and more,” Briel said in a news release. “Especially as we get into the thick of it in our legislative session, it’s deeply important our community members have an outlet to ask questions and get the information they need to stay informed.”

For information, email contact@staterepbriel.com.