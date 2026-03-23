Comedy fundraiser to benefit Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois

A delivery for the Voluntary Action Center's Meals on Wheels program is shown in this 2023 photo. (Provided By Cami Loving)

Come for some good laughs, and stay for a good cause.

For one night, Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois is hoping to conjure up some good laughs for a good cause, hosting the inaugural “Standup for Seniors” Comedy Fundraiser.

It will all take place at 8 p.m. April 4 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

Cami Loving, marketing and outreach manager for Voluntary Action Center, said the event is meant to bring people together to support a good cause.

“This is a chance for people to let loose, go out with a group of moms that they are always venting to about their children and their pets, go out and laugh,” Loving said. “It’s moms talking to the parents, in general, about all the hardships that they’ve encountered over the years in a funny way.”

Voluntary Action Center usually takes part in three larger fundraisers in DeKalb County to generate support from sponsors and from the community. One is the new comedy fundraiser, another is the golf outing, and the other is Give DeKalb County, a philanthropic event for nonprofits located in or serving DeKalb County.

“Standup for Seniors” Comedy Fundraiser is meant to replace Voluntary Action Center’s walk-a-thon held last year.

Any proceeds raised from these fundraisers usually go to support the organization’s Meals on Wheels program and transportation services throughout rural DeKalb County for older people and individuals with disabilities.

Loving said the Voluntary Action Center’s end goal is simple.

“This event is specifically to offset some of the financial challenges that we are facing with our Meals on Wheels program in DeKalb County,” Loving said.

The highlight of the show will be the comedic chops delivered by Bad Momz of Comedy, a comedy touring showcase featuring a hilarious, growing roster of mom and female comics.

“This is kind of why we went with the idea of hosting the Bad Momz,” Loving said. “Our social media followers are probably 76% women, so we thought this would really grab at the heartstrings of that group.”

Men are welcome to share in the laughs, as well.

Loving said she believes the event has a natural appeal for many.

“They share about the chaos of everyday life as a mom or as a parent, but then they also talk about moms, husbands,” Loving said.

Organizers said ticket sales for the event are going well, with more than 100 sold so far. They have a goal to sell 300 tickets, they said.

Tickets are $39 per person if purchased online in advance. The online purchase fee of $4.50 is waived for in-person purchases at the box office.

All the proceeds will go to support Voluntary Action Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

Organizers said the Meals on Wheels program operates five days a week, helping to feed more than 300 people a day.

Loving said she anticipates proceeds going a long way to ensure that no one goes hungry.

“This event, in particular, is going to serve thousands,” Loving said.

Loving said she hopes people enjoy the show and consider dining out at El Jimador, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, or The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St., afterward.

For one night only, both restaurants will offer patrons the option of giving back 10% of their sales to help support Voluntary Action Center’s Meals on Wheels program.