New scholarship fund honors late Hiawatha High School teacher

A new scholarship has been established in DeKalb County to honor a late Hiawatha High School teacher and support graduating seniors pursuing careers in education.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Shirley Lorenz Yates Scholarship Fund, created in Yates’ memory through the estate of her son Steven Yates, and by her daughter Jean Klock.

The fund will support graduating seniors from Hiawatha High School in Kirkland who plan to major in education, according to a news release.

This is the first endowed Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation designated specifically for Hiawatha High School graduates.

“I am pleased that my mother’s passion for teaching will be forever remembered through this scholarship,” Klock said in a news release.

Shirley Yates (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Shirley Belle Yates taught for 31 years, including many years at Hiawatha School in Kirkland. She began her teaching career in 1942 after graduating from Northern Illinois Teacher College and also taught at Burlington High School. She primarily taught sixth grade and was known for her love of social studies and her dedication to helping students understand American history and civic responsibility, according to the release.

Her love of teaching extended beyond the classroom. Everything in her life, including the farm she lived on, the gardens she tended, and the home she cared for, provided teachable moments for her children. Her grandson, nieces, and nephews continue to share a deep love and respect for the passionate life she lived.

Through the Fund, Yates’ legacy will continue by supporting students who feel called to pursue a career in education and make a difference in the lives of others.

“It is an honor to witness this historic moment for our rural school district,” Hiawatha Senior High School professional school counselor Chris Mrofcza said in the release. “Shirley’s life and career have touched generations, and now her legacy will continue to support students through our very first endowed Scholarship Fund. This is a proud day for our community, and we hope it marks the beginning of a tradition that will benefit students for years to come.”

Shirley Yates family (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community College )

The Steven Yates estate named the Community Foundation as a beneficiary of the fund. In alignment with the family’s wishes, the Foundation Board directed a portion of the gift to create a lasting tribute to Yates’ life and passion for teaching.

”We are grateful to Steve Yates for entrusting his estate to the Community Foundation and to his remaining family for helping honor Shirley and her passion and commitment to education and the Kirkland community,” Foundation executive director Dan Templin said in the release.

Donations to the Shirley Lorenz Yates Scholarship Fund can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate, by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, or in person at the Foundation office.

For more information, contact Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.