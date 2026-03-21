Learn about Sweet Life Garden Group at final Soup-er Sunday program in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s final Soup-er Sunday program of the year will feature a “Cultivating Community: The Roots of Sweet Life Garden Group” presentation by Sweet Life Garden Group founder Lori Brown. (Photo provided by Jessi Haish LaRue)

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s final Soup-er Sunday program of the year will feature a “Cultivating Community: The Roots of Sweet Life Garden Group” presentation by Sweet Life Garden Group founder Lori Brown.

The program will be held at noon March 22 in the homestead’s welcome center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can learn about Sweet Life Garden Group’s story and mission, how the organization began and its community importance. Brown also with share a visual virtual hour of Sweet Life Garden Group’s DeKalb County gardens network and how the gardens strengthen and expand DeKalb and Sycamore’s green infrastructure.

Sweet Life Garden Group is a volunteer-led and operated nonprofit dedicated to provided hyperlocal and organically grown produce to food pantries and collaborating organizations.

The program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers. Proceeds from the program will go toward the homestead. Soup and a house tour also will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.