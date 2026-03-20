Learn about women’s baseball history with DeKalb Library

Community members can learn about the Rockford Peaches and women’s baseball history during a DeKalb Public Library program (Shea Lazansky)

Community members can learn about the Rockford Peaches and women’s baseball history during a DeKalb Public Library program.

The free program will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Chicago Cubs owner Philip K. Wrigley began the All-American Girls Professional Baseball to keep baseball alive while male players served in World War II.

The Rockford Peaches won the league championship four times and was considered one of its best teams. The team also was featured in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

The program will be led by the Midway Village Museum. The program is part of the library’s America250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.