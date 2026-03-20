DeKalb community pays tribute to late local historian Stephen Bigolin: ‘It’s a huge loss’

Shaw Local July 7, 2014, file photo – Historian Steve Bigolin explains the history behind Jacob Haish's nearly 20-foot-tall headstone in Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb on Monday, July 7, 2014. At the time of the headstone design, the main entrance to the cemetery was designed to be a winding road off of 1st St. and was later changed to have the current entrance on 4th St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb community is remembering the life of Stephen Bigolin, a beloved local historian who died on March 12. He was 76.

Bigolin was lauded by many who knew him for his study of DeKalb history, his commitment to sharing it through speaking, writing and conducting tours of both the city of DeKalb and the greater DeKalb County area.

J. F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center executive director Jessi Haish LaRue said the DeKalb history community has lost one of its own.

“It’s a huge loss to the local history community,” Haish LaRue said. “He was active in our history, documenting it, writing for the Chronicle, writing books, doing tours at museums, doing bus tours, walking tours. He did everything. But we’re very fortunate that he did those things because he has this legacy that he left behind for us, as well.”

Shaw Local 2014 file photo – Historian Steve Bigolin holds a photograph of Jacob Haish taken in 1915 at the DeKalb Senior Center on Grove Street in DeKalb on Monday, July 7, 2014. Bigolin received the photo from Shirley Nehring while he was helping her sort boxes from the bank building at Second Street and Lincoln Highway, formerly the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce office, after her husband Paul M. Nehring died in 1999. Haish was 89 years old in this photograph and died on Feb. 19, 1926, just shy of his 100th birthday. (Shaw Local News Network)

Born in Oak Park in 1949, Bigolin came to DeKalb from McHenry County to attend Northern Illinois University. Like many NIU grads, he stuck around.

“My life revolves around all things historical,” his obituary quoted him saying.

Bigolin volunteered his time over the years at the DeKalb County History Center, leading historic home tours at the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival and contributing to articles for publication in Corn Silk, the history center’s quarterly magazine.

He also wrote a weekly column, “A Journey through DeKalb County,” beginning in 2000, which was later produced with the Daily Chronicle into three books. He wrote another book, “Landmarks of the Barb City,” which told the story of annual bus tours at DeKalb Corn Fest in the summers.

Bigolin served from 1998 to 2000 on the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, the group that enabled the historic Cook mansion to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bigolin’s volunteerism extends back to 1972, when he started as a docent at Ellwood House Museum.

Shaw Local 2020 file photo of the late Stephen Bigolin, a DeKalb area historian, speaking about the old Nehring building in downtown DeKalb, a former First National Bank at 164 E. Lincoln Highway, that became the new City Hall in May 2020. (Mark Busch)

His love for history only grew from there.

In an email, Ellwood House Museum assistant director Audrey King reflected on what Bigoln meant to her.

“He was always generous with his time and knowledge; I can’t count how many times I’ve relied on his expertise or sent researchers his way with particularly difficult questions,” King wrote.

DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe described him as a “wealth of knowledge.”

He was equally willing to share what he knew about history, which she said she appreciated.

“He definitely left a legacy not just for current residents but for future researchers,” Donahoe said.

Health challenges slowed Bigolin down in recent years.

But the impact he had on the DeKalb history community remains.

Shaw Local file photo – Historian Steve Bigolin uses an umbrella to point out particular features of a grave marker during a tour of Evergreen Cemetery in DeKalb. (DOUG OLESON)

Bigolin was among four individuals recognized by Boy Scout Troop 33 with the DeKalb County Tribute to Heroes Award in 2025.

Around that time, Bigolin expressed appreciation for the honor.

Donahoe heaped praise on Bigolin for what he’d done for the history center.

“He gave walking tours every Sunday for many years,” Donahoe said. “People just really loved ... hearing his stories. You know, you passed by these buildings in our community so many times and like, ‘I know there’s got to be some good information.’ People were just so thankful that he was again willing to share that.”

Haish LaRue commended Bigolin on his efforts to share what he knew about local history.

“I think that we’re fortunate that he was always willing to share what he knew,” Haish LaRue said. “That deeply impacted someone, like me, who is, I would say, definitely newer in this career and in this area. He never withheld any information. He was always very eager to share. He wanted everyone to know the story.”

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas, a historian himself, said he’s learned a lot about history from knowing Bigolin.

“I learned a lot about our local history when I first arrived here as a young grad student in American history,” Nicklas said. “I was interested in the sweeping changes across the country, but here was this guy who was providing a lot of detail and a lot of effort into the place that I lived in. I respected that and admired his energy and his dedication.”

Shaw Local file photo – Historian Steve Bigolin tells a tour group about the history of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 206 Somonauk St. in Sycamore on Sunday.

In 1978, Bigolin cofounded the DeKalb Landmark Commission, a city panel that no longer exists.

More recently, Bigolin delivered historic talks each month to residents at Barb City Manor.

The manor’s executive director Sarah Davis said Bigolin was eager to share his love of history from the moment he moved into the retirement living community.

“When he moved in here, the first thing he said is, ‘Well, I want to do presentations about Barb City Manor,’” Davis said. “And I said, ‘Okay.’ I think he moved in here and within a month, he was doing his first presentations.”

Davis said it was clear that history meant a lot to Bigolin.

“He just loved teaching people about history,” Davis said.

Nicklas said he appreciated Bigolin and his efforts.

“From the earliest settlements in the county to today, he never stopped,” Nicklas said. “There’s always things to learn and people to talk to. And he kept that history alive by single-handedly doing some of his own writings.”

Davis said Bigolin will be missed.

“It’s a big loss,” Davis said. “Steve was huge. ... Steve knew everything in this town. He really did.”

Several said that if they had had the chance to share final remarks with him, his family and friends, they’d simply want to give thanks.

King gave her condolences.

“Steve was so passionate about DeKalb, and passed that along to everyone he met,” she wrote. “He will be truly missed.”

Haish LaRue mused over what she thinks Bigolin would have said about his proudest accomplishments.

“I think he would be proud that there are people still carrying on these stories,” she said. “I think he would have wanted to make sure that local history continues and we continue to grow the audience for it. We don’t want it to stop. It’s really important to know our roots.”