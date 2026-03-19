Northern Rehab to offer mobility presentation March 19 in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Mobility and Injury Prevention” presentation for residents as part of its Lunch and Learn Educational Series. (WoodysPhotos/iStock)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will hold a “Mobility and Injury Prevention” presentation for residents as part of its Lunch and Learn Educational Series.

The free presentation will begin at 11 a.m. March 19 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Attendees will be able to learn about mobility, form and injury prevention for the general public, athletes and weekend warriors. Participants also can review exercises and soft tissue techniques to improve muscle tone, flexibility and joint range of motion. The presentation will be led by physical therapist Rob Larkins.

Refreshments will be provided by Hy-Vee. Because of limited space, registration is required. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-375-5392.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, please visit northernrehabpt.com/events, call 815-375-5392 or visit kishymca.org.