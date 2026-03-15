DeKalb County League of Women Voters’ ‘Tea and Talk’ promotes healthy, positive discourse on politics

A group of women share in conversation over drinks Friday, March 13, 2026, at the League of Women Voters' monthly "Tea and Talk" gathering held at Panera Bread in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A local group is on a mission to promote positive, healthy discussions on politics.

It all came to a head for the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County as Election Day fast approaches.

The primary election is March 17. Results of Tuesday’s votes will set the races for the November general election.

On a recent Friday, a group met up in DeKalb for what they’re calling “Tea and Talk” at Panera Bread, 2476 Sycamore Road.

The event, which is open to both League of Women Voters members and the public, usually takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the second Friday of every month.

League vice president Barbara Andree said their end goal is simple.

“It’s just a way to welcome people in,” Andree said. “We don’t have to be a member. It’s to find out about the League and what we do.”

The gathering was promoted in advance by the League of Women Voters as a way to invite discussion about politics, brainstorm action, vent frustration, ask questions, laugh and listen.

An RSVP isn’t required to attend.

Andree acknowledged that talking about politics can be tough, but said she believes these community conversations are vital.

“I think healthy discussions about politics are critically important at this time because there’s so much misunderstanding now,” Andree said. “There’s, in some cases, animosity and division, which in the long run is not going to be helpful to the country. We can certainly agree to disagree, but unless you have discussions, you can’t really understand what the other person is talking about.”

Andree referenced League critics who like to resort to name-calling.

“The good thing about the League is that it’s nonpartisan,” Andree said. “Now, a lot of people go, ‘You’re a bunch of liberals.’ In a certain sense, we support democracy. And if you want to judge me ... that’s up to you. That’s your issue. That’s your choice to do that. And of course, that’s what decent conversations can solve.”

The League of Women Voters has been involved in the community in many different ways for years, promoting democracy, voting and understanding. Ahead of elections, League members often help facilitate voter outreach to encourage voter registration and civic participation. They’ve also hosted forums for voters to get to know candidates before casting a ballot.

The Tea and Talk event saw eight people on hand on a recent Friday.

Andree said she was pleased by the turnout for the gathering.

“This was good,” she said. “This is a fairly typical number of people. We usually have one long table. People have different commitments, you know, every time, but I think it was a good group and we had a lot of good ideas.”

League of Women Voters’ next “Tea and Talk” gathering is expected to take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on April 10 at Panera Bread in DeKalb.