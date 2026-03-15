Beth Fowler’s ‘Annie’ and ‘Paquita’ open March 20 in DeKalb

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present “Annie” and “Paquita” from March 20 through March 22 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

The Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance will hold double-feature performances of “Annie” and “Paquita.”

Performances begin at 7 p.m. March 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. March 21 and 22 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The performance will open with a selections presentation from the Spanish ballet “Paquita.” The double-feature’s second half includes choreographed dances to songs from the film adaptation of “Annie” including “Hard Knock Life,” “Tomorrow,” “Little Girls” and “We Got Annie.” “Annie” tells the story of Annie, an orphan Annie and her friends. Annie escapes an orphanage and finds a family.

Beth Fowler School of Dance owner and Beth Fowler Dance Company artistic director Beth Fowler said the show will remain true to the vibrant spirit of the movie, with choreography inspired by and incorporating the dancing and acrobatics that has helped make the film a fun and enduring classic.

The role of Annie will be performed by Ayla Hammons and Xyla Brust. Hammons and Brust will perform with their home studios casts from the dance school’s Genoa and St. Charles location.

Brust said the role is a “dream come true.”

“I figured out I would be about the right age to try out for that role and at that point I knew I wanted it,” Brust said in a news release.

“It feels like I’m in the real movie” getting to show “a little girl’s journey through both hard and amazing parts of life.” Hammons also said in the release.

“It’s exciting for me to get to be like the real character while performing,” Hammons said in the release.

The two girls said they have found portraying the role, and “capturing the full Annie spirit,” to be familiar, yet challenging, as they have similarities to the character, but some key differences.

“Annie is compassionate and kind, but she’s driven and tough when she needs to be,” Brust also said in the release.

“We’re both determined to achieve our goals,” Hammons said in the release.

The role of Ms. Hannigan will be performed by Chaela Bilyk and Maddy Shannon.

Bilyk and Shannon say they will be challenged to portray the conniving and somewhat cruel head of the orphanage who dreams of striking it rich and leaving her current, draining life - and all of the “little girls” - behind.

“I have to be annoyed at the kids, angry at Annie, desperate for attention, and frustrated with life all at the same time, which is a huge thing to take on,” Shannon also in the release. “But it’s so much fun.”

Bilyk and Shannon said they were particularly excited about the chance to dance on stage with many of the studio’s youngest dancers, who will portray Annie’s fellow orphans.

“They’re so energetic, and it really shows on the stage,” Bilyk in the release. “The kids are also hilarious, and they make it hard for me to keep in character. It’s so fun getting to laugh with them.”

“They get to experience two completely different shows in one night,” Bilyk also in the release. “‘Paquita’ is a beautiful ballet, and ‘Annie’ is a really fun, energetic show with characters and songs that people already know and love.”

“It’s the perfect blend of both,” Shannon said in the release.

The rest of the cast includes Iris Windsor as Grace, Wade Tischhauser as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks and Jackson Diehl as Mr. Bundles.

Children’s tickets include a meet-and-greet opportunity backstage after the show for a keepsake photo with the cast.

Tickets cost $24 for adults, $17 for children ages four to 12 and free for children ages three and younger. To buy tickets, visit EgyptianTheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the theater one hour before the performances.