DeKalb church to host viewing of Emory University’s Science on Spiritual Health Symposium

Shaw Local file photo – The First Congregational United Church of Christ is inviting the public to join them for a virtual viewing and discussion of Emory University’s 2026 Science on Spiritual Health Symposium. (Mark Busch)

The First Congregational United Church of Christ is inviting the public to join in a virtual viewing and discussion of Emory University’s 2026 Science on Spiritual Health Symposium.

The event will explore neuroscience, spiritual and health intersections.

The screening is set for noon to 4:30 p.m. March 25 at the church, 615 N. First St., DeKalb.

“The Science on Spiritual Health Symposium reflects Emory’s leadership in advancing innovation that unites clinical practice, spiritual care, and scientific inquiry,” said Emory Spiritual Health and Emory Center for Psychedelics and Spirituality executive director George H. Grant in a news release.

Attendees can watch and discuss the symposium. Participants also will be guided on an exploration about how cross-disciplinary research inspires holistic care models honoring the spirit and mind.

The symposium encourages educators, students, researchers and clinicians to advance spiritual health science in academic medicine and clinical care.

The event features keynote presentations from Rush University Medical Center department of religion, health and human values professor George Fitchett, and Stanford Medicine assistant professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine Dr. Boris Heifets.