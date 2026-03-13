Learn about your ancestry with Sycamore Public Library

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Sycamore Public Library will host a Family History Drop-in for community members to do ancestry research in honor of National Genealogy Day.

The free event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. March 14 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees will be able to learn about research strategies, receive genealogy databases guidance and troubleshoot historical records search challenges. Participants can bring photos, documents and family names.

“Many people are curious about where their families came from but aren’t sure how to start,” Sycamore Public Library assistant director Jill Carter said in a news release. “Libraries provide access to research tools and knowledgeable staff who can help turn that curiosity into discovery.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500, ext 410.