World of Reading event set for March 14 in DeKalb

Community members can explore literature during the DeKalb Public Library’s World of Reading event.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn about books through various crafts and activities. The books include “The Hunger Game,” “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Phantom Tollbooth.” No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.