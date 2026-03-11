Learn about immunization, WIC, health care enrollment with DeKalb County Health Department

The DeKalb Public Library will host a DeKalb County Health Department booth for community member to learn about health services available in the area.

The free booth will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 17 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth features information about immunization, WIC and healthcare enrollment for special enrollment periods. The booth also will include new program services and focus on nationally recognized observances. No registration is required.

For information, email leahh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2112.