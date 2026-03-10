Children’s Community Theatre to perform ‘High School Musical’ March 14 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Children’s Community Theatre will hold a performance for residents to see a preview of its upcoming production of “High School Musical” at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free performance will begin at 1 p.m. March 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can watch the cast perform excerpts from their upcoming “High School Musical” performance. The performance is the finale of the library’s World of Reading celebration. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.