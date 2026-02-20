Sycamore’s Liam Schroeder, Tyler Lockhart into semifinals: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 2A State Championships: All four Sycamore wrestlers reached the quarterfinals, with Liam Schroeder (113 pounds) and Tyler Lockhart (126) reaching the semifinals.

Schroeder picked up a convincing 16-0 technical fall in his quarterfinal, while Lockhart was a 1-0 winner in his.

Jayden Dohogne (144) and Cooper Bode (165), both sixth-place finishers last year, dropped their quarterfinals. Bode lost an 11-0 decision and Dohogne was pinned in 2:54.

Class 3A State Championships: Both DeKalb wrestlers dropped their opening matches on Thursday.

Ayden Shuey lost by a tech fall at 132, while Cam Matthews lost 9-1 at 150.