Learn about AI’s role in agriculture at Friday event in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping agriculture — from on-farm decision support to practical tools that help farmers enhance efficiency and sustainability. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Artificial intelligence is increasingly reshaping agriculture — from on-farm decision support to practical tools that help farmers enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Building on the success of its inaugural event, the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association (DAAHA) will host the second “AI on the Farm & Beyond” breakfast forum at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau on Friday.

The breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:40 a.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W Prairie Dr, Sycamore. Register at daaha.org/events.

Breakfast catered by Faranda’s will be served at the event and is included in the registration cost.

The event will bring together farmers, industry experts, and community leaders for an open, practical discussion about how AI tools are being applied today to improve farm operations.

“Farmers are asking real questions about how technology can help their operations,” Tom Plote, DAAHA Board President, said in a news release. “Our goal with this series is to provide straight talk about AI — what it is, what it isn’t, and how it can benefit farms of all sizes.”

The program will be moderated by Luke Sebby. Luke is a DAAHA board member and is the Executive Director of Strategic Development at Northern Illinois University Foundation.

Ryan Gilbert, KissanAI - Agriculture Product Lead, will lead a practical, thought-provoking discussion centered on the real questions farmers and ag professionals are asking about AI.

Gilbert’s presentation will address:

· What farmers need to know now about artificial intelligence and emerging ag technologies

· The promise of AI in improving decision-making, efficiency, and long-term sustainability

· Closing the education and knowledge gap between those who study horticulture or agriculture academically and those who grew up working on a farm

· How AI can help bridge experience gaps, translate data into actionable insights, and support both new and legacy producers

· The risks of using AI, including data reliability, over-automation, and the importance of human judgment in agricultural decisions

“AI has enormous potential in agriculture, but only if it’s understood and applied thoughtfully,” Gilbert said in a news release. “The goal isn’t to replace experience — it’s to complement it, especially as the next generation of ag professionals enters the workforce from very different backgrounds.”

Other speakers will emphasize that while AI sounds complex, its value lies in helping producers make well-informed decisions about planting, inputs, and risk management.

Looking Ahead DAAHA plans to continue this series throughout 2026, each event will explore another facet of AI, that are shaping modern farming.

About the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association (DAAHA) The DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association preserves and promotes the region’s rich agricultural history while inspiring innovation through education, outreach, and community partnerships. Learn more at daaha.org.