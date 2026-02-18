Railroad crossing malfunctioning near Simonds Avenue and Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

The railroad crossing signal at North 6th Street stands at the former Union Pacific train station Thursday in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

In an alert to the community on Wednesday, the DeKalb Police Department announced that a railroad crossing is down near Simonds Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said they need to complete repairs.

With the obstruction to traffic along the roadway, the police department advises motorists to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

Byrd confirmed that the railroad crossing remains down as of 10:28 a.m.

It’s unclear how long before the roadway reopens to traffic.

In an alert to the community, the police department said a technician is en route.