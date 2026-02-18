Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Railroad crossing malfunctioning near Simonds Avenue and Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

The police department advises motorists to avoid the area

The railroad crossing signal at North 6th Street stands at the former Union Pacific train station Thursday in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

By Megann Horstead

In an alert to the community on Wednesday, the DeKalb Police Department announced that a railroad crossing is down near Simonds Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said they need to complete repairs.

With the obstruction to traffic along the roadway, the police department advises motorists to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

Byrd confirmed that the railroad crossing remains down as of 10:28 a.m.

It’s unclear how long before the roadway reopens to traffic.

In an alert to the community, the police department said a technician is en route.

BreakingDeKalb CountyLocal NewsDeKalbDeKalb County Front Headlines
Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead writes about DeKalb news, events and happenings for the Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local News Network. Support my work with likes, clicks and subscriptions.