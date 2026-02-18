Hinckley-Big Rock boys win Little Ten Conference title: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 80, Mooseheart 45: At Mooseheart, the Royals wrapped up the Little Ten Conference title with the win over the Ramblers. Marshall Ledbetter scored 23 points to lead HBR (20-8). Matthew Badal added 17 and Judah Miceli had 14 for the Royals.

Indian Creek 60, Putnam County 30: At Granville, Parker Murry led the way with 16 points as the Timberwolves improved to 23-5 with the win over the Panthers.

Kaneland 70, Ottawa 43: At Ottawa, the Knights remained unbeaten at 29-0, 9-0 in the Interstate Eight with the win.

Men’s basketball

Northern Illinois 72, Buffalo 70: At Buffalo, New York, Gianni Cobb scored 23 points to lead the Huskies to the win in the Mid-American Conference over the Bulls. Dylan Ducommum scored 14, Makhai Valentine and Taj Walters added 11 points apiece and Gustav Winther finished with 10 for NIU (9-16, 4-9).