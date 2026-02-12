Isiah Feuerbach scores 33, reaches 1,000 in Sycamore win: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Sycamore 82, Marian Central 37: At Sycamore, Isaiah Feuerbach and Marcus Johnson combined to outscore Marian Central by 15.

Feuerbach scored 33 and Johnson 22 in the win. Feuerbach had nine rebounds while both Feuerbach and Johnson had eight assists.

Feuerbach also reached 1,000 career points in the victory.

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 50: At Hebron, Jackson Davenport scored 31 and Caiden Wiegartz added 10 in the win.

Kaneland 64, Oak Forest 48: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 26-0.

Girls basketball

Somonauk 62, Indian Creek 52: At Somonauk, Ally Keilman scored 22 in the loss.

Gretta Oziah scored 13 and Madison Boehne added 10 for the Timberwolves (14-12).

Hiawatha 48, Woodlands Academy 28: At Lake Forest, Delaney Wood scored 18 and Brielle Molloy 17 in the win.

Men’s basketball

Bowling Green 68, Northern Illinois 52: At DeKalb, the Falcons (15-10 overall, 6-6 Mid-American Conference) built a 25-point lead in the second half.

The Huskies (8-15, 3-8) never led after scoring the first points of the game.

Makhai Valentine scored 15 points for the Huskies, who made 5-of-27 3-pointers and shot 31.6% from the floor.