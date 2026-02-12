Chicago economist to feature at upcoming DeKalb County economic development luncheon

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation will hold a Economic Outlook Luncheon about Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago valuable data and analysis March 25 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation )

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation will hold an Economic Outlook Luncheon for DeKalb County investors, community leaders, nonprofits, community organizations and institutions, and businesses to learn about economic trends and how they affect the area.

The event will feature a presentation with data and analysis from the Fedreal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker is Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economic mobility project director, senior economist and economic advisor Kristen Broady.

Broady will discuss regional and national economic trends including industry growth and decline, manufacturing and agricultural trends, automation and artificial intelligence impacts, regional and federal government policy influences on the economic landscape and employment changes.

The luncheon also features a buffet lunch and networking opportunities with DeKalb County community partners, stakeholders, and business leaders.

“Understanding economic trends is essential for making informed decisions,” DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation executive director Melissa Amedeo said in a news release. “This event offers attendees timely data and insights that will guide strategic planning across sectors.”

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation will hold a Economic Outlook Luncheon about Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago valuable data and analysis March 25 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation )

Registration is required. To register, visit dcedc.org/events.

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation works to strengthen and grow DeKalb County’s economy through supporting business expansion, strategic partnerships and workforce development.

For information, visit DCEDC.org.