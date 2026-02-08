DeKalb County organizations invited to apply for help with infrastructure projects for area residents

The DeKalb County Forest Preserve preparing the G2K Trail project site with a 2025 Build the Future Grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2026 Build the Future Grant program, created to support the construction and expansion of facilities that serve the needs of DeKalb County residents.

Learn more or apply online at dekalbccf.org/build-the-future-grants. Applications are accepted from Feb. 1 through May 15.

With grants of up to $100,000 available (paid in multi-year installments), Build the Future Grants aim to empower local nonprofits and public sector entities to build the infrastructure needed to expand their community impact.

Organizations interested in applying must follow a three-step application process. The process begins with a required consultation with the Foundation’s grants staff to discuss the proposed project and timeline. If approved, applicants must submit a letter of intent, which opens Feb. 1 and is due April 1. Selected organizations will then be invited to complete a full application, due May 15.

Site visits may be conducted as part of the review process, and applicants may be asked to present their projects to the Foundation’s Grants Committee. Applications are reviewed in June, with final decisions announced by Aug. 1. Grants will then be awarded via ACH transfer.

“Build the Future Grants invest in the long-term strength of our county by supporting new facility construction and physical expansions,” said Grants and Community Initiatives Director Jolene Willis in a news release. “These projects help nonprofits and public entities grow their capacity, strengthen service delivery, and better meet the evolving needs of DeKalb County residents.”

To begin the application process or request assistance, organizations should contact the Foundation’s grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383 to schedule a required consultation.