Alex Gregorio-Perez, Aarianna Bloyd win titles as DeKalb wins regional: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls wrestling

Belvidere Regional: At Belvidere, Alex Gregorio-Perez and Aarianna Bloyd won titles for DeKalb, helping DeKalb win the regional.

The Barbs finished with 123 points and four individual qualifiers for their home sectional next week. Kaneland was second with 107 points and five qualifiers, Sycamore fourth with 89 points and four qualifiers and Genoa-Kingston 18th with 30 points and two qualifiers.

Gregorio-Perez rolled through at 100 pounds with pins in her last two matches. Bloyd, the No. 2 seed, upset Sycamore’s Jasmine Enrquiez with a second-period pin at 235.

Larisza Gomez-Guevara was second for the Barbs at 105. Kara Zimmerman pinned Sycamore’s Winter Beard in 0:42 at 135, putting an end to the No. 6 seed’s run through the consolation bracket.

In addition to Beard and Enriquez, Ema Durst reached the sectional by winning the 140 bracket, closing with a pin. No. 2 seed Frankie McMurtry was looking for an upset at 170, down 7-6, when she was pinned with less than a minute in the third period.

The Knights sent five through into the DeKalb Sectional, including Angelina Gochis, the champ at 120. She needed just 0:21 for her first pin of the day and clinched her title with a pin in 1:34.

Sadie Kinsella seemed to be joining Gochis toward a title, up 10-7 in the second when she gave up a pin at 190.

Chloe Cervantes (130), Caitlyn Mainer (145) and Reygan Behrends (155) took fourth for Kaneland.

Violet Sanders (120) picked up a first-period pin the blood round to qualify for the sectional and took fourth. Marilu Mercado (140) was the No. 7 seed, but beat the No. 4 seed in the blood round 16-12 to reach the sectional and finished fourth.

Women’s basketball

NIU 71, Texas State 69: At DeKalb, Nevaeh Wingate made a layup on a feed from Maria Serracanta at the buzzer after the Bobcats (10-13) turned it over with 0:02 left.

The Huskies (5-18) trailed 69-66, but Emilie Sorenson hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 remaining to tie things up with an assist from Wingate.

NIU snapped a four-game losing streak thanks in part to 21 points each from Sorensen and Wingate. Sorensen was 6-for-14 from the floor, all 3-point attempts. Wingate had six rebounds and Serracanta had seven assists.

NIU led by as much as 11. The game featured nine ties and 11 lead changes.

Men’s basketball

NIU 75, Georgia State 74: At Atlanta, Makhai Valentine’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left gave the Huskies (8-14) the lead for good in the road victory.

Valentine scored a game-high 23 points, shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds.

Dylan Ducommun added 13 points, while Taj Walters had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 62, Belvidere 36: At Sycamore, Quinn Carrier scored 19 points, Grace Amptmann 10 and Sadie Lang 12 in the win.

Indian Creek 56, Hiawatha 28: At Shabbona, Ally Keilman scored 23 to lead the Timberwolves to the win.

Polo 62, Hinckley-Big Rock 54: At Hinckley, Payton Murphy scored 18 points in the loss.

Anna Herrmann had 17 points and seven rebounds. Mia Cotton had 15 points and six assists.

Boys basketball

Auburn 63, DeKalb 31: At Rockford, the Barbs lost the nonconference game.