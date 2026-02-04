Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock advance in Little Ten Tourney: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 51, Somonauk 27: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves improved to 16-5 and moved into the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament against Hinckley-Big Rock with the win. Payton Hueber scored 14 points to lead IC.

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, LaMoille 34: At Somonauk, Luke Badal scored 20 points and 10 different Royals scored as HBR (16-6) advanced to the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament. They will face Indian Creek on Thursday. Marshall Ledbetter added 15 points and Harry Neier 13 for HBR.

Hiawatha 68. Trinity Oaks 55: At Cary, the Hawks set a season record for wins with their 11th as they took down the Huskies in a Northeastern Athletic Conference contest. Aidan Cooper scored 21 points and Jackson Davenport added 17 for Hiawatha (11-12, 5-3).

Sycamore 64, Harlem 62: At Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a game played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the Spartans held off the Huskies. Marcus Johnson scored 24 and Isaiah Feuerbach added 14 for Sycamore. Xander Lewis tallied 12 for the Spartans (19-4).

North Boone 61, Genoa-Kingston 45: At Genoa, Jack Peterson scored 12 points and Blake Ides added 10 as the Cogs fell to the Vikings in a Big Northern Conference contest.

Girls basketball

Aurora Christian 31, Hinckley-Big Rock 25: At Aurora, Anna Hermann scored 11 and Mia Cotton seven as the Royals dropped the nonconference contest.