DeKalb library’s college planning workshop series begins Feb. 3

High school students, parents invited to learn more about college application process

A Northern Illinois University students bikes past the NIU sculpture Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, on campus at NIU in DeKalb.

Shaw Local file photo – High school students and their parents and guardians can learn about the college process during a workshop series offered by the DeKalb Public Library. (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

High school students and their parents and guardians can learn about the college process during a workshop series offered by the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshops will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Feb, 17, and March 3 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about services provided by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. Water and light refreshments will be served. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

The workshop series includes:

  • Feb. 3: Introduction to ISAC Services
  • Feb. 17: The Financial Aid Process
  • March 3: All About Scholarships

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

