DeKalb library’s college planning workshop series begins Feb. 3

High school students and their parents and guardians can learn about the college process during a workshop series offered by the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshops will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Feb, 17, and March 3 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about services provided by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. Water and light refreshments will be served. Due to limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

The workshop series includes:

Feb. 3: Introduction to ISAC Services

Feb. 17: The Financial Aid Process

March 3: All About Scholarships

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.