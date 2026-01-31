Marshawn Cocroft reaches 2,000 career points in Kaneland win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Kaneland 78, La Salle-Peru 60: At Maple Park, Marshawn Cocroft scored 22 points to cross over 2,000 points for his career in the Interstate 8 victory.

Evan Frieders added 18, Isaiah Gipson 13 and Jalen Carter 12 for the Knights, who remained undefeated on the year.

Hinckley-Big Rock 79, La Moille 33: At Hinckley, Luke Badal scored 14 and Emeka Ezuma added 10.

Judah Miceli and Marshall Ledbetter each scored 11 for the Royals (15-6).

Indian Creek 58, Serena 33: At Shabbona, Parker Murry scored 18 and Isaac Willis 14 in the win.

Oregon 85, Genoa-Kingston 65: At Oregon, the Cogs tied things up in the third but lost despite 15 points from Blake Ides.

Jack Peterson added 14 and Kash Sunderlage 12. Jaiden Lee and Cody Cravatta each scored 10.

Girls basketball

Oregon 48, Genoa-Kingston 32: At Oregon, Presley Meyer scored 18 points for the Cogs in the loss.