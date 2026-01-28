Indian Creek Boys roll on: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 64, Parkview Christian 54: At Shabbona, Parker Murry led the way with 16 points and Logan Schrader added 15 as the Timberwolves won the nonconference contest. Isaac Willis added 12 for I-C (14-5).

Marmion Academy 53, DeKalb 49: At Aurora, the Barbs fell to the Cadets in a nonconference contest.

Kaneland 75, Evergreen Park 32: At Maple Park, the Knights remained unbeaten with the nonconference win.

Rockford Fire 81, Hiawatha 79: At Rockford, Colby Wylde scored 21 points and Aidan Cooper added 15 as the Hawks rallied from 15 down at the half but ultimately fell short.

Girls basketball

Parkview Christian 55, Indian Creek 32: At Shabbona, Ally Keilman scored 12 points and Elsie Betz 10 as the Timberwolves (11-10) fell to the Falcons in a nonconference contest.

Waubonsie Valley 65, DeKalb 53: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell to the Warriors in a DuPage Valley Conference contest.

Girls bowling

DeKalb 2,512, Marengo 2,411: At DeKalb, Addisyn Borota had the high game of the match with a 214, and Elena Shaw had the high series of 528 to lead the Barbs to the win.

Men’s basketball

Northern Illinois 85, Central Michigan 55: At DeKalb, Dylan Ducommun led four Huskies in double figures as NIU (7-13, 3-6) earned the Mid-American Conference win. Makhai Valentine and Taj Walters added 16 points each. Gianni Cobb tallied 10 points for the Huskies.