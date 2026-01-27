Vocal group of residents urge DeKalb County officials to address ICE-related concerns

A large group attended the Law and Justice Committee of the DeKalb County Board meeting Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

More than three dozen people crowded into the Legislative Center in Sycamore on Monday night to urge DeKalb County officials to speak out in support of immigrants and address concerns about federal enforcement policy.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan appeared willing to participate in the discourse, responding at length to residents even though it was not on the agenda.

Faced with questions about his office’s potential conduct with federal agents amid an ongoing surge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minnesota, Sullivan said his deputies have followed the Illinois TRUST Act for the past nine years.

“We have since 2017, we have not deviated from that,” Sullivan said. “We follow state law. That hasn’t changed. It won’t change.”

The TRUST Act prohibits Illinois law enforcement agencies’ ability to work directly with some federal immigration agencies.

Sullivan was responding to 12 people who lambasted the actions of ICE agents across the U.S. during a Monday DeKalb County Board Law and Justice committee meeting in Sycamore. A large crowd sat and watched in apparent solidarity.

About a half hour before the meeting, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the building to hold a vigil two days after ICE agents fatally shot Minnesota resident Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked at a hospital for veterans.

A similar but larger crowd of mourners gathered in DeKalb earlier this month to remember Renee Good, a Minnesota mother fatally shot by an ICE agent Jan. 7.

The local demonstrations reflect mounting nationwide unrest as President Donald Trump’s administration ramps up an aggressive immigration campaign that’s led to significant protests across the country. The president’s ordering of thousands of immigration officers to mostly Democrat-led cities has prompted outcry from his opposition. And after Saturday’s shooting that killed Pretti, some Republicans have joined the dissent.

Devon Wilcox, from Cortland, speaks Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, during the Law and Justice Committee of the DeKalb County Board meeting at the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

At the county government building, a dozen speakers used the meeting’s public comment period to ask local officials how they would react if ICE activity increased in DeKalb County. Speakers appeared mild-mannered but offered pointed questions.

It’s not clear the extent to which federal authorities have carried out immigration enforcement or made arrests in DeKalb County to date.

Beyond the TRUST Act, many area police agencies have told Shaw Local they aren’t often made aware of federal activity before it happens. DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd in October 2025 confirmed that ICE activity was happening in DeKalb, but said he did not know details.

Devon Wilcox, of Cortland, spoke Monday on behalf of the DeKalb Area Rapid Response Team. The volunteer organization has chapters across northern Illinois and the suburbs committed to protecting immigrants in the DeKalb area and acting as a watchdog for potential ICE-related activity. He said he’s one of the group’s leaders.

Wilcox asked Sullivan to make a public statement on behalf of his office “in solidarity with the DeKalb County community, regardless of immigration status.” He also asked how Sullivan’s office would respond to further ICE activity if it occurred locally.

“We are asking the sheriff’s office to put out a public statement reaffirming their commitment to the TRUST Act, and to plainly state that they will not comply with DHS [Department of Homeland Security]-related matters when it comes to civil immigration enforcement,” Wilcox said.

He also asked Sullivan to affirm the sheriff’s office’s duty to protect everyone in DeKalb County.

“Further, that they will work to protect DeKalb County residents regardless of their immigration status,” Wilcox said. “I think that will go a long way towards creating a shared sense of solidarity within the community.”

Although the topic wasn’t on the agenda, Sullivan responded to the public extensively on Monday night, before giving a routine report on his office to the committee.

Sullivan responded and said his office doesn’t work with ICE, and would only do so if there was a criminal warrant involved.

“I want you all to know that we’re here for you. We always have been and we always will be. That’s never going to change. The sheriff’s office is here to serve this community, and we’ve always done that and we will continue to do that.”

To read Sheriff Sullivan’s full remarks in response to public concerns voiced by some community members regarding ICE, click here.

This is a developing story which will be updated.