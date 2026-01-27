Puzzle race program set for Jan. 29 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for residents to complete in a puzzle race (Canva)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for residents to complete in a puzzle race.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Teams of two to three people can race to complete a 300-piece jigsaw puzzle. A puzzle prize will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Attendees also will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Barb City Bagels gift card.

The teams must include one adult. Check-in begins at 6:50 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.