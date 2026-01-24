Oak Crest retirement community donates blankets to DeKalb overnight warming center

Oak Crest Area Retirement Community donated the blankets to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb’s overnight shelter. Over the course of several months, the shelter provides free temporary housing to those in need. (Photo provided by Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center)

A DeKalb retirement community recently pooled efforts to donate 80 blankets to an overnight warming center that keeps those in need out of the bitter cold during the winter months.

Oak Crest Area Retirement Community donated the blankets to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb’s overnight shelter. Over the course of several months, the shelter provides free temporary housing to those in need.

The church is in its third year of providing the overnight service and meals to the DeKalb community. The shelter is operated by volunteers and serves about 18 to 25 people per night, according to Oak Crest.

“We are honored to support the incredible work Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb is doing and grateful for the opportunity to make a small impact alongside such a meaningful mission,” Oak Crest staff wrote in a social media post announcing the donation.

The overnight warming shelter, 158 N. Fourth St., is open to all from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. every day through March 15.