Marcus Johnson scores 33 as Sycamore tops Rochelle: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Sycamore 94, Rochelle 82: At Sycamore, Marcus Johnson scored 33 points to lead the Spartans to the Interstate 8 victory.

Isaiah Feuerbach added 26 points, and Xander Lewis scored 15 in the win.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 64, Rochelle 61: At Sycamore, the Hubs got to within one point with 3.8 seconds left, but Cortni Kurizenga hit a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds left to preserve the win.

Sadie Lang finished with 17 points, Quinn Carrier scored 12, and Kurizenga scored 10.

Somonauk/Leland 46, Hinckley-Big Rock 43: At Serena, the Royals dropped the third-place game.

Anna Herrmann scored 19 points in the loss.

Boys wrestling

DuPage Valley Conference Tournament: At DeKalb, DeKalb took third with 205 points behind Naperville Central (280.5) and Naperville North (236).

Julian Hartwig (106), Matthew Frykman (113) and Cam Matthew (150) won titles for the Barbs.

Sam Howard (120) and Ayden Shuey (132) took second.