Indian Creek heads into Little Ten title game: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 53, Hicnkley-Big Rock 33: At Serena, Bethany Odle scored 14 and Ally Keilman 13 as the Timberwolves advanced to the Little Ten Conference Tournament championship game.

For the Royals, Mia Cotton scored 18 and Payton Murphy 13. Leading scorer Anna Herrmann rolled her ankle early and only scored two points.

The Timberwolves will face Serena for the title Friday. They beat the Huskers 39-33 in Shabbona on Jan. 8.

Hiawatha 49, Mooseheart 12: At Kirkland, Delaney Woods led the Hawks with 22 points.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 43, Morris 27: At Morris, the Spartans claimed the Interstate 8 title with the victory.

Sycamore also beat Seneca 71-9 in the triangular.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, Parkview Christian 50: At Yorkville, Luke Badal scored 29 points in the victory.

Marshall Ledbetter added and Jacob Orin 10 for the Royals.

Byron 60, Genoa-Kingston 41: At Genoa, Cody Cravatta led the Cogs with 41 points.