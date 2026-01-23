FNBO closes administration offices next to its Lincoln Highway branch in DeKalb

The site of FNBO's former administration offices is seen Jan. 15, 2026, at 121 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The company has listed the building for sale. (Megann Horstead)

FNBO has downsized its footprint in downtown DeKalb and is looking to sell the administration offices in the building immediately next to its 141 W. Lincoln Highway branch.

The site, located at 121 W. Lincoln Highway, has had its signage removed from the building.

The adjacent bank building and ATM remain open for customers.

Sally Christensen, managing director of communication, public relations and brand reputation management for FNBO, said staff have been transitioning out of the building over the past six months.

The site first went up for sale about three months ago.

Christensen said the building used to serve as an administration space, but it has been needed less and less since the COVID-19 pandemic.

She emphasized that closing the facility has not affected staffing or business operations at FNBO.

The building also briefly held offices for the Daily Chronicle and MidWeek office for Shaw Local News Network from October 2021 to August 2024.