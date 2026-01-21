Kaneland stays unbeaten: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Kaneland 74, Naperville Central 41: At Maple Park, the Knights remained unbeaten with the nonconference win over the Redhawks.

Sycamore 71, Morris 44: At Sycamore, the Spartans won in the Interstate Eight.

Oregon 67, Indian Creek 59: At Oregon, Payton Huber scored 16 as the Timberwolves fell in a nonconference contest. Isaac Willis added 15 and Logan Schrader 11 for IC (13-5).

Girls basketball

DeKalb 55, Bartlett 30: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up the nonconference win.

Winnebago 57, Genoa-Kingston 25: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 12 points as the Cogs fell in in the Big Northern Conference.

Men’s basketball

Ohio 80, Northern Illinois 77: At Athens, Ohio, Dylan Ducommum scored a co-game-high 23 points as the Huskies fell to the Bobcats in a Mid American Conference contest. Gianni Cobb added 13 and Makhai Valentine 10 for NIU (6-13, 2-6).

Late Monday

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 54, IMSA 34: At Serena, the Royals opened the Little Ten tournament with a win behind 17 points from Payton Murphy.

Anna Herrmann added 15 points and nine rebounds while Mia Cotton had 10 points and 10 assists.

Indian Creek 44, Newark 22: At Serena, the Timberwolves got 13 points from Elsie Betz and 10 from Bethan Odle to reach the Little Ten semis.

IC will face Hinckley-Big Rock on Thursday.

St. Laurence 66, Sycamore 47: At Kipp Hoops Fest, Quinn Carrier had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Sadie Lang added 16 points in the loss.

Boys basketball

Belvidere 72, Genoa-Kingston 59: At Belvidere, Kash Sunderlage scored 16 points in the Cogs’ loss.

Jack Peterson scored 15 and Blake Ides 12 for G-K.