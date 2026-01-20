Shaw Local

Sycamore church’s grief support group begins Jan. 26

GriefShare to meet weekly Jan. 26-April 20

St. John Lutheran Church will host a weekly GriefShare grief support group for residents to grieve the death of a loved one (Shaw Local File Photo)

St. John Lutheran Church will host a weekly GriefShare grief support group for residents to grieve the death of a loved one.

The support group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 26 through April 20, at the church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore.

Attendees will watch a video with counsel and insights from grief experts and personal stories. Participants also can receive support and share grief experiences.

The session topics include how to handle difficult emotions, what’s normal in grief and what to do with worries, regrets, and questions. Registration is required.

For information or to register, call 815-895-4477, ext. 5, or visit stjohnsycamore.org.

