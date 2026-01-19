Shaw Local

Financial planning workshop set for Jan. 23 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a financial planning workshop for adults as part of an introductory monthly seminar.

The free workshop will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how financial planning can make a difference in life. The workshop will be led by Agam Jayantar, a financial adviser with Tri State Wealth Advisors. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

