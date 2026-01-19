Financial planning workshop set for Jan. 23 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a financial planning workshop for adults as part of an introductory monthly seminar.

The free workshop will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how financial planning can make a difference in life. The workshop will be led by Agam Jayantar, a financial adviser with Tri State Wealth Advisors. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.